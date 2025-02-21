Section V girl’s basketball: 2025 Sectionals schedule and scores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Stay tuned here for updated Section V girl’s basketball Sectionals scores as teams from Class AAA to Class D compete for bricks!
Class AAA
Quarterfinals (Mar. 1)
- 5. Rush-Henrietta (0-20) at 4. Greece Athena/Odyssey (3-17) – 2 p.m.
- 6. Padilla (0-17) at 3. Edison/WOIS (8-12) – 2 p.m.
Semifinals (Mar. 4 at Penfield)
- TBD vs. 2. Greece Arcadia/Olympia (7-13) – 6 p.m.
- TBD vs. 1. Fairport (12-8) – 7:45 p.m.
Championship (Mar. 7 at Finger Lakes CC)
- TBD vs. TBD – 9 p.m.
Class AA
First Round (Feb. 22)
- 17. Gates Chili (3-17) at 16. Wilson/Early College (4-16) – Noon
Second Round (Feb. 25)
- TBD at 1. Hilton (19-1) – 6 p.m.
- 9. Brockport (11-9) at 8. Webster Thomas (12-8) – 6 p.m.
- 13. Irondequoit (7-13) at 4. Webster Schroeder (14-6) – 6 p.m.
- 12. Monroe/SWW (8-11) at 5. Bishop Kearney (15-5) – 6 p.m.
- 15. Brighton (4-16) at 2. Penfield (17-3) – 6 p.m.
- 10. Victor (9-11) at 7. Pittsford Mendon (16-4) – 6 p.m.
- 14. Churchville-Chili (7-13) at 3. Aquinas (18-1) – 6 p.m.
- 11. Spencerport (10-10) at 6. Canandaigua (15-5) – 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Feb. 28)
Semifinals (Mar. 5 at Pittsford Sutherland)
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
- TBD vs. TBD – 7:45 p.m.
Championship (Mar. 8 at Finger Lakes CC)
- TBD vs. TBD – 7 p.m.
Class A
First Round (Feb. 26)
- 9. SOTA (8-12) at 8. HFL (11-9) – 6 p.m.
- 13. Batavia (1-19) at 4. Pittsford Sutherland (14-6) – 6 p.m.
- 12. Wayne (4-16) at 5. Pal-Mac (15-5) – 6 p.m.
- 10. Rochester Prep (5-14) at 7. Geneva (13-7) – 6 p.m.
- 11. Midlakes (5-15) at 6. Newark (14-6) – 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Mar. 1)
- TBD at 1. East (16-4) – 2 p.m.
- TBD at 2. Eastridge (15-5) – 2 p.m.
- TBD at 3. Mercy (15-5) – 2 p.m.
Semifinals (Mar. 4 at Wayne)
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
- TBD vs. TBD – 7:45 p.m.
Championship (Mar. 8 at Finger Lakes CC)
- TBD vs. TBD – 5 p.m.
Class B1
First Round (Feb. 25)
- 9. Haverling/Hammondsport (6-14) at 8. Mynderse (8-12) – 6 p.m.
- 10. Wayland-Cohocton (2-17) at 7. Penn Yan (9-11) – 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Feb. 28)
- TBD at 1. Young Women (16-2) – 6 p.m.
- 5. Dansville (12-8) at 4. Wellsville (14-6) – 6 p.m.
- TBD at 2. Waterloo (16-4) – 6 p.m.
- 6. Livonia (11-9) at 3. Hornell (16-3) – 6 p.m.
Semifinals (Mar. 3 at HFL)
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
- TBD vs. TBD – 7:45 p.m.
Championship (Mar. 7 at Finger Lakes CC)
- TBD vs. TBD – 7 p.m.
Class C1
First Round (Feb. 22)
- 17. Sodus (1-17) at 16. Warsaw (2-18) – 2 p.m.
Second Round (Feb. 26)
- TBD at 1. Cal-Mum (16-4) – 6 p.m.
- 9. Cuba-Rushford (12-8) at 8. Pembroke (11-9) – 6 p.m.
- 13. Alexander (6-14) at 4. Clyde-Savannah (14-6) – 6 p.m.
- 12. Geneseo (7-13) at 5. Gananda (12-6) – 6 p.m.
- 15. EMHCS (3-16) at 2. Byron-Bergen (15-3) – 6 p.m.
- 10. Letchworth (11-9) at 7. Kendall (10-8) – 6 p.m.
- 6. Red Jacket (11-9) at 3. Bloomfield (13-7) – 6 p.m.
- 11. East Rochester (10-10) at 6. Red Creek (11-9) – 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Mar. 1)
Semifinals (Mar. 5 at HFL)
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
Championship (Mar. 8 at Finger Lakes CC)
- TBD vs. TBD – 3 p.m.
Class C2
First Round (Feb. 26)
- 9. HAC (11-9) at 8. Pavilion (11-9) – 6 p.m.
- 13. Wheatland-Chili (4-16) at 4. Arkport-Canaseraga (16-4) – 6 p.m.
- 12. Honeoye (5-15) at 5. Oakfield-Alabama (14-6) – 6 p.m.
- 10. Genesee Valley-Belfast (12-8) at 7. Naples (12-8) – 6 p.m.
- 14. Campbell-Savona (1-18) at 3. York (15-5) – 6 p.m.
- 11. Bolivar-Richburg (8-12) at 6. Perry (12-8) – 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Mar. 1)
- TBD at 1. Keshequa (19-1) – 2 p.m.
- TBD at 2. Dundee/Bradford (17-3) – 2 p.m.
Semifinals (Mar. 5 at Avon)
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
- TBD vs. TBD – 7:45 p.m.
Championship (Mar. 8 at Finger Lakes CC)
- TBD vs. TBD – 1 p.m.
Class D
First Round (Feb. 26)
- 9. Northstar Christian (8-11) at 8. Avoca-Prattsburgh (10-9) – 6 p.m.
- 13. Hinsdale (1-19) at 4. Batavia ND (15-5) – 6 p.m.
- 12. Romulus (2-18) at 5. Andover-Whitesville (14-5) – 6 p.m.
- 10. Mount Morris (8-12) at 7. Lima Christian (9-7) – 6 p.m.
- 11. Friendship/Scio (3-16) at 6. Lyndonville (11-9) – 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals (Mar. 1)
- TBD at 1. Elba (19-0) – 2 p.m.
- TBD at 2. Fillmore (19-1) – 2 p.m.
- TBD at 3. Charles G. Finney (17-3) – 2 p.m.
Semifinals (Mar. 4 at Mount Morris)
- TBD vs. TBD – 6 p.m.
- TBD vs. TBD – 7:45 p.m.
Championship (Mar. 8 at Finger Lakes CC)
- TBD vs. TBD – 11 a.m.