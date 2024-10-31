Section V Girl’s Soccer: 2024 Sectionals scores
Class AAA – Congrats to Fairport!
Semifinals
- 2. Rush-Henrietta – 4, 3. RCSD United – 0
Championship
- 1. Fairport – 6, 2. Rush-Henrietta – 0
Class AA
First Round
- 9. Webster Schroeder – 5, 8. Aquinas – 0
- 5. Greece Athena – 3, 12. Webster Thomas – 2
- 4. Victor – 4, 13. Brockport – 0
- 3. Churchville-Chili – 3, 14. Canandaigua – 0
- 6. Hilton – 2, 11. Gates Chili – 0
- 7. Brighton – 3, 10. Irondequoit – 1
- 2. Penfield – 3, 15. Greece Arcadia – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Spencerport – 4, 9. Webster Schroeder – 1
- 5. Greece Athena – 1, 4. Victor – 1 (Athena advances on PKs, 5-4)
- 6. Hilton – 0, 3. Churchville-Chili – 0 (Hilton advances on PKs, 2-0)
- 2. Penfield – 3, 7. Brighton – 2
Semifinals
- 2. Penfield vs. 6. Hilton – Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School
- 1. Spencerport vs. 5. Greece Athena – Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School
Championship
- Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School
Class A
First Round
- 8. Newark/Lyons – 1, 9. Geneva – 0
- 5. Mercy – 11, 12. Rochester Prep – 0
- 6. Pal-Mac – 3, 11. HFL – 1
- 7. Batavia – 6, 10. Greece Odyssey – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Pittsford Mendon – 10, 8. Newark/Lyons – 0
- 5. Mercy – 2, 4. Greece Olympia – 1
- 3. Pittsford Sutherland – 4, 6. Pal-Mac – 1
- 7. Batavia – 1, 2. Wayne – 0
Semifinals
- 3. Pittsford Sutherland vs. 7. Batavia – Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Spencerport High School
- 1. Pittsford Mendon vs. 5. Mercy – Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Spencerport High School
Championship
- Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. at Rush-Henrietta High School
Class B
First Round
- 9. Dansville – 2, 8. Marcus Whitman – 0
- 5. Le Roy – 4, 12. Wellsville – 0
- 4. Penn Yan – 4, 13. Midlakes – 0
- 14. Avon – 1, 3. Waterloo – 0
- 6. Mynderse – 3, 11. North Rose-Wolcott – 0
- 10. Haverling – 6, 7. Bishop Kearney – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Hornell – 4, 9. Dansville – 1
- 5. Le Roy – 3, 4. Penn Yan – 0
- 6. Mynderse – 1, 14. Avon – 0
- 10. Haverling – 1, 2. Livonia – 0
Semifinals
- 1. Hornell – 4, 5. Le Roy – 1
- 10. Haverling – 3, 6. Mynderse – 0
Championship
- 1. Hornell vs. 10. Haverling – Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Perry High School
Class C1
First Round
- 1. Williamson – 7, 16. Pembroke – 0
- 8. East Rochester – 2, 9. Attica – 1
- 5. Holley – 5, 12. Sodus – 0
- 4. Red Creek – 1, 13. Lyndonville/Barker – 0
- 3. Bloomfield – 5, 14. Letchworth – 1
- 11. York/Pavilion – 1, 6. Canisteo-Greenwood – 0
- 7. Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale – 2, 10. Addison – 1
- 2. Geneseo – 12, 15. South Seneca/Romulus – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Williamson – 1, 8. East Rochester – 0
- 5. Holley – 1, 4. Red Creek – 0
- 3. Bloomfield – 2, 11. York/Pavilion – 1
- 2. Geneseo – 4, 7. Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale – 0
Semifinals
- 1. Williamson – 1, 5. Holley – 0
- 2. Geneseo – 4, 3. Bloomfield – 2
Championship
- 1. Williamson vs. 2. Geneseo – Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Gates Chili High School
Class C2
First Round
- 1. Kendall – 11, 16. Perry – 0
- 9. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba – 2, 8. Dundee/Bradford – 0
- 5. Cal-Mum – 7, 12. Alexander – 0
- 4. Warsaw – 3, 13. Honeoye – 0
- 3. Genesee Valley-Belfast – 2, 14. Bolivar-Richburg – 0
- 6. HAC – 4, 11. Campbell-Savona – 3
- 7. Gananda – 2, 10. Wheatland-Chili – 0
- 2. Byron-Bergen – 10, 15. Red Jacket – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Kendall – 4, 9. Oakfield-Alabama/Elba – 0
- 5. Cal-Mum – 1, 4. Warsaw – 0
- 3. Genesee Valley-Belfast – 3, 6. HAC – 2
- 2. Byron-Bergen – 3, 7. Gananda – 0
Semifinals
- 1. Kendall – 3, 5. Cal-Mum – 2
- 2. Byron-Bergen – 6, 3. Genesee Valley-Belfast – 1
Championship
- 1. Kendall vs. 2. Byron-Bergen – Nov. 1 at 7:45 p.m. at Gates Chili High School
Regional Qualifier
- Nov. 5
Class D
First Round
- 1. Fillmore – 3, 16. Marion – 0
- 9. Avoca-Prattsburgh – 2, 8. Mount Morris – 1
- 5. Keshequa – 7, 12. Andover-Whitesville – 0
- 4. Northstar Christian – 1, 13. Notre Dame Batavia – 0
- 3. Charles G Finney – 5, 14. Jasper-Troupsburg – 0
- 6. Alfred-Almond – 1, 11. Friendship-Scio – 0
- 10. Arkport-Canaseraga – 4, 7. Lima Christian – 0
- 2. Naples – 6, 15. Hammondsport – 0
Quarterfinals
- 1. Fillmore – 2, 9. Avoca-Prattsburgh – 0
- 5. Keshequa – 2, 4. Northstar Christian – 0
- 3. Charles G Finney – 1, 6. Alfred-Almond – 0
- 2. Naples – 2, 10. Arkport-Canaseraga – 0
Semifinals
- 2. Naples – 1, 3. Charles G Finney – 0
- 1. Fillmore vs. 5. Keshequa – Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Dansville High School
Championship
- TBD vs. 2. Naples – Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at Dansville High School