Section V golfers with home course advantage at State Tournament

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. – The high school boy’s golfing season in Section V came to an end with Sectionals, but for some of the area’s top golfers, it means a chance to showcase their skills on a bigger stage at the State Tournament.

“Definitely emotional. There’s some tears shed after that 18th green,” Victor senior Brody Burgess said after his team won the Sectionals Championship. “All good things have to come to an end and I’m excited for what’s next. I’ll never forget these memories I’ve made here.”

Last week, Burgess finished out his tremendous Section V golfing career by shooting an impressive 8-under round to lead Victor to a Sectionals Championship.

But the journey isn’t over for him or some of the other top golfers in Section V. They, along with the best golfers in the state, will compete at Mill Creek Golf Club in Churchville, which is hosting the State Tournament.

“The Rochester area with the golf, it’s already booming right now, the last couple of years it’s exploded after COVID and stuff,” Mill Creek head professional Vincent Cringoli said. “It’s been great, it totally means a lot to us, we’re excited to showcase our golf course and show how difficult it can be.”

Over 100 golfers from around New York State will go head to head in the 36-hole match but the Section V golfers believe they have an advantage over the competition.

“I played the front nine a bunch, back nine a little less familiar, but I’m ready for it,” Pittsford Sutherland junior Timmy Spitz said. “I think we’re all ready for it and we’re all gonna go out and have a good number, have a good day.”

“It’s local so we play our Sectional Individual Tournament there and had some success with that. I think the course kind of sets up for me,” Burgess said.

“They’re used to the golf course, they know how to play it, they know where not to go, so they will definitely have a huge advantage,” Cringoli said.

While golf takes a great deal of skill and knowing your way around a course is important, it may not just come down to who is driving the ball the best, but rather, who has the shortest drive to their tee time.

“It’s a big advantage to be able to stay home, eat your own food, and not have to worry about where you’re sleeping or rooming with people,” Burgess said. “It’s a big advantage and I should be able to take advantage of that.”

It’s been 11 years since the last time a golfer from Section V won the boy’s state tournament but the drought may be coming to an end in just a few days.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI