Section V hockey: 2025 Sectionals schedule and scores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Stay tuned here for updated Section V hockey Sectionals scores as teams in Class A and B compete for the brick!
Class A
First Round (Feb. 19)
- 8. Brighton/HFL/Eastridge (7-12-1) vs. 9. WFL Panthers (5-12-3) at Bill Gray’s Iceplex
- 7. Penfield (6-12-2) vs. 10. Fairport (4-16-0) at Webster Ice Arena
- 6. Greece Storm (7-13-0) vs. 11. Livingston Lakers (3-15-2)
Quarterfinals (Feb. 21)
- 1. Hilton (19-1-0) vs. TBD at Lakeshore Hockey Arena
- 4. Portside Royals (12-8-0) vs. 5. Spartan Hockey (11-8-1) at Tuttle Ice Rink
- 2. McQuaid (12-6-1) vs. TBD at Rochester Ice Center
- 3. Pittsford (15-3-2) vs. TBD at Bill Gray’s Iceplex
Semifinals (Feb. 27)
Championship (Mar. 3 at Gene Polisseni Center)
Class B
Quarterfinals (Feb. 20)
- 1. Victor (14-5-1) vs. 8. Canandaigua (6-14-0) at Rochester Ice Center
- 4. Webster Thomas (13-5-2) vs. 5. Aquinas (15-5-0) at Webster Ice Arena
- 3. Webster Schroeder (14-6-0) vs. 6. Irondequoit (9-10-1) at Webster Ice Arena
- 2. Batavia Notre Dame (12-5-3) vs. 7. Churchville-Chili (6-14-0) at McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena
Semifinals (Feb. 26)
Championship (Mar. 3 at Gene Polisseni Center at 5 p.m.)