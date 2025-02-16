Section V hockey: 2025 Sectionals schedule and scores

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Stay tuned here for updated Section V hockey Sectionals scores as teams in Class A and B compete for the brick!

Class A

First Round (Feb. 19)

  • 8. Brighton/HFL/Eastridge (7-12-1) vs. 9. WFL Panthers (5-12-3) at Bill Gray’s Iceplex
  • 7. Penfield (6-12-2) vs. 10. Fairport (4-16-0) at Webster Ice Arena
  • 6. Greece Storm (7-13-0) vs. 11. Livingston Lakers (3-15-2)

Quarterfinals (Feb. 21)

  • 1. Hilton (19-1-0) vs. TBD at Lakeshore Hockey Arena
  • 4. Portside Royals (12-8-0) vs. 5. Spartan Hockey (11-8-1) at Tuttle Ice Rink
  • 2. McQuaid (12-6-1) vs. TBD at Rochester Ice Center
  • 3. Pittsford (15-3-2) vs. TBD at Bill Gray’s Iceplex

Semifinals (Feb. 27)

Championship (Mar. 3 at Gene Polisseni Center)

Class B

Quarterfinals (Feb. 20)

  • 1. Victor (14-5-1) vs. 8. Canandaigua (6-14-0) at Rochester Ice Center
  • 4. Webster Thomas (13-5-2) vs. 5. Aquinas (15-5-0) at Webster Ice Arena
  • 3. Webster Schroeder (14-6-0) vs. 6. Irondequoit (9-10-1) at Webster Ice Arena
  • 2. Batavia Notre Dame (12-5-3) vs. 7. Churchville-Chili (6-14-0) at McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena

Semifinals (Feb. 26)

Championship (Mar. 3 at Gene Polisseni Center at 5 p.m.)