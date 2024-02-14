Section V Hockey roundup: Greece Storm wins OT thriller; others advance to quarterfinals

By News10NBC Sports

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Three teams advances the Section V Hockey quarterfinals on Tuesday night thanks to qualifier wins.

In Class A., (7) Greece Storm defeated (10) Brighton, 5-4 in overtime while (8) Spartan Hockey took down (9) WFL Panthers, 2-0. In Class B., (8) Geneseo/Avon/Livonia beat (9) Irondequoit, 5-2.

Watch highlights of all the games in the video player above.