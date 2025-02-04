Section V Hoops Roundup: Fairport girls, ER boys pick up double-digits wins

ROCHESTER, NY – Check out our Section V basketball scores and highlights below!

GIRLS-Fairport handles Irondequoit 59-41 led by Lola Pucci’s 15 points. The Raiders are now 10-4 on the season and remain in first place of Section V, AAA. Webster Thomas improves to 9-5 with a 63-34 win over Monroe.

BOYS-East Rochester handles North Rose-Wolcott, the Bombers now sit at 12-3 on the year. Greece Athena gets by Odyssey and still boasts a one-loss record at 13-1. Irondequoit handles Eastridge in a rivalry game as the Eagles improve to 8-7.

For full scores, go here.