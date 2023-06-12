Section V State Championship weekend roundup

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Section V was all over the map this past weekend for this year’s Spring State Championships. Teams qualified in several sports including lacrosse, softball, and golf.

For the first time since 2004, two section V teams won state championships in girls lacrosse. Fairport brought home the Class A. State Title with a 10-9 win over Massapequa (Section VIII) while Victor was crowned the Class B. Champion thanks to an 8-6 win over Garden City (Section VIII).

Fairport’s win was made possible by a Lila Kondas overtime winner when she cut in for an assist from Katie Mallaber. It was one of four goals for Kondas in the game.

Victor Girls Lacrosse won their 2nd straight Class B state title on Saturday with strong second half play. They held possession and won draws consistently in the second half and went on a four-goal streak in less than ten minutes.

The Boys team ended its runs a bit earlier. Class A., Pittsford fell to Baldwinsville in the West Semifinal game on Friday, 7-6. In Class B., Victor made their run to the final game after beating West Genesee in the semifinals. The Blue Devils lost 9-8 against the Garden City on Sunday in the Title game.

Webster Thomas Softball dropped their Class A. Semifinal game against Troy, 8-4.

The collective Section V Boys Golf Team took home the team state title outscoring Section XI by 41 shots. The team win was led by Brody Burgess who also placed 2nd in the Individual Championship. Burgess shot a final round 70 forcing a playoff against Union-Endicott’s Dante Bertoni. Owen Corby from Pittsford Sutherland was right behind him in 3rd place with a score of +4 at the championship.