Section V Track & Field athletes brave cold weather in Class A Sectionals

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Section V Track & Field Class A Sectionals took place Saturday amid some not-so-nice weather for an outdoor meet on May 31.

But even with temperatures resembling March weather, the top athletes still found a way to get the job done in their biggest – and for some – final meet of the season.

2025 Section V Track & Field sectionals

“You just have to have that mindset that you’re tougher than your competitors,” said Fairport sophomore Makayla George.

George was a part of the girl’s Red Raiders 4×100 relay team that came in first place.

The boy’s 4×100 relay was won by McQuaid, who were seeded seventh, but didn’t let that bother them on their way to victory.

“All week leading up to Sectionals we knew we had the team to win it,” said senior Melachi Finley.

And maybe what helped McQuaid was keeping things in perspective on a cold day in May.

“We all know we live in Upstate New York. These conditions that we practice in build us for meets like this,” said senior AJ Nesmith.

But perhaps stealing part of the show was junior Caleb Lantz who won the boy’s 1600 meter race on his home track.

“I’m so happy,” said Lantz after the race. “I’ve never done anything like this before.”

McQuaid boy’s and Victor girl’s came in first for the overall team leaderboard.