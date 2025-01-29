Sensational Statesmen: How Hobart Hockey continues to dominate D3

The best Division III ice hockey team in the country is right here in Western New York’s backyard–the Hobart Statesmen are the top-ranked team in the Country and are in the midst of what might be their best season yet.

Since the early 2000s, Hobart has been a staple of the NCAA Division III tournament.

“I knew we were good,” said captain Luke Aquaro. “I didn’t know how good that would be.”

But it wasn’t always that way. Prior to the Mark Taylor era, the Statesman had never made the national postseason.

“I’m a dreamer, I think you can win anywhere,” said Hobart’s head coach, Mark Taylor. “There’s enough stories I’ve read. There’s enough things I’ve seen. That you can win anywhere.”

Taylor proved that in 2023–A 29-2 record and a 3-2 overtime decision to win the team’s first ever national championship.

“We were knocking on that door for many years at that point,” Aquaro said. “Made it to the Final Four a couple years and finally we’re able to get it done and kind of got that thing rolling from there.”

And the door wasn’t just opened–it was kicked down–the Statesmen replicated that success, winning their second title in 2024…

“Certainly the first one I’ve always said it’s kind of like, vision realized–dream achieved,” Taylor said. “And, last year was mission accomplished.”

Back-to-back national championships is an incredible feat, but this team is putting those wins in the background. Currently on a 42 game unbeaten streak. The Hobart Statesmen, hoping for a third.

“We definitely feel like we get team’s best every game,” said captain Cooper Swift. “They want to be us, for sure.”

But nobody’s come close…A 17-0 record and just one one-goal game on this season.

“I think the most important thing, I think this is our best start,” Aquaro said. “Our goal this year was to go undefeated. That’s been our goal for the last three years, too. But it looks like things are becoming a reality”

With the best scoring defense in the country–along with the second-highest scoring offense, this year– Hobart is winning by nearly four goals a game…

“The defense, the offense. It’s a team game. So that’s how I believe it,” said junior goalie Damon Beaver. “And we all know we got each other’s backs so it’s perfect. “

An unselfishness that’s embodied Hobart teams long before any banners were hung. When asked, here’s what the team said what their biggest strength is.

“Our culture,” Taylor said.

“Spirit and Perseverance,” Beaver said.

“Chemistry,” Swift said.

“If someone says, why come here to the hockey program? It’s the guys inside the room,” Taylor said. “I got good men. It’s a good culture around here. And, that’s first and foremost for me because I know that’s what is going to drive everything.”

Hobart is on the road this weekend against Albertus Magnus but will return home against South Maine on February 7th and 8th. The Statesmen have just four home regular-season contests until the postseason.