Siblings join brother in Wilson High School Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Thursday, Michelle and Michael Harris joined their brother Mitch in the Wilson High School Hall of Fame.

The Harris siblings all graduated in the mid-late 1980s and each had distinguished careers beyond their times at Wilson High School.

Michael, Class of ’85, played basketball, baseball, and football. He led the Wildcats to a Section V Class C Championship during his senior year. On the diamond, he batted .700 – yeah, not a typo – and had an 18-1 record as a pitcher.

Michelle, who graduated two years later, starred on the basketball court. She still ranks first in school history in points (1,276) and rebounds (1,155). Her play earned her time at Villanova and Canisius in college.

“Between the three of us, that was the most competition that I ever experienced in my life, competing with my brother and sister,” said Michael Harris.