Spencerport girls lax bests Churchville-Chili, Section V scoreboard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The spring sports season is finding its groove with girls lacrosse action on Monday night as Spencerport handled Churchville-Chili 15-1.

In other girls lacrosse games, Honeoye Falls-Lima won their opener against Palmyra-Macedon, 17-5. Penfield defeated Penn Yan 15-7, and Geneva secured a victory over Brockport, 15-3.

On the boys’ side, Aquinas defeated Haverling, 17-3. Livonia/Avon/Geneseo started their season with a win 13-5 over Gananda, and reigning state champions McQuaid improved to 2-0 with an 8-3 win over St. Francis.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI