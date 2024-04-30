Recently reinstated receiver Quintez Cephus signs a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills

Updated 12:28 PM EDT, April 29, 2024Share

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Previously suspended receiver Quintez Cephus is back in the league after signing a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Cephus was one of three players suspended indefinitely last April for betting on NFL games in 2022. Two of his teammates at the time, fellow receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams, received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at the team facility.

Cephus, Lions safety C.J. Moore and Washington defensive end Shaka Toney were forced to sit out the 2023 season. All three were cut following their suspensions. The NFL reinstated them two weeks ago.

Moore and Toney remain free agents.

The Bills are trying to replace last season’s starting receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. They traded Diggs to Houston, and Davis signed with Jacksonville in free agency.

Buffalo added Washington’s Curtis Samuel in free agency and selected Florida State’s Keon Coleman in the second round of the NFL draft.

The 26-year-old Cephus, a fifth-round draft pick by the Lions in 2020, caught 37 passes for 568 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons. He’s expected to compete for a roster spot alongside KJ Hamler, Justin Shorter and Andy Isabella.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl