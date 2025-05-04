St. John Fisher lax teams back in the winner’s circles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The St. John Fisher lax programs run deep on both the men’s and women’s sides and on Saturday they each claimed an Empire 8 Championship.

The Fisher men’s team took down cross-street rival Nazareth, 21-10, and have now defeated the Golden Flyers in the conference finals each of the last five seasons. They’ve won the Empire 8 championship every year since 2019 (tournament was canceled in 2020).

“Different group of kids every year and we talk about becoming a family and being really close,” said head coach Dave Dobbins.

The women’s squad had a closer win, but still prevailed 13-6 over SUNY Geneseo, improving to 18-0 and winning their 13th straight Empire 8 final.

“It gets more special every time you’re here. Such a proud thing to be part of a team that’s been here so many times,” said junior Kaley Griffin, who took home tournament MVP honors.

Both squads now wait to see who they will play in the NCAA Tournament.