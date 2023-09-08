Star Slovakian girls hockey player joins Bishop Kearney Girls Selects Team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – She’s only 15 and Nela Lopusanova is already an international hockey star. She’s far from her prime, and is playing her most important years of development with the Bishop Kearney Under 19 Selects Team.

“I think it’s amazing. Everything, our school and also team. We have an amazing team so I’m so happy to be here,” said Lopusanova.

Originally from Slovakia, she’s one of the youngest on the Under 19 team. It took a lot of courage for someone her age to come to the United States. But coming here was all a part of the plan, and BK is happy she chose them.

“We just laid out what we do here and she decided to come and we were super excited, because it’s super exciting and honoring to have a player like her,” said Coen.

“I had so many calls and I think when they called, they were so kind. I just feel like this will be the best for me,” said Lopusanova.

Her goal is to play hockey in college, and eventually represent Slovakia in the Olympics. Her chances are pretty high.

“We’ve had about 80 kids graduate and all 80 have gone and played college hockey, division one or division three. She has a bright future and I think there’s gonna be a lot of great colleges out there that will want to support her and bring her into their program,” said Coen.

“From a young age this was my dream so I’m gonna go for it,” said Lopusanova.

You can’t fault someone for following their dreams. Lopusanova is living hers.