ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills WR Stefon Diggs was a limited participant in Friday’s practice due to a back injury.

Friday injury report pic.twitter.com/P6UGrtaW9M — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 10, 2023

Diggs was not on Thursday’s injury report. His status for Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos isn’t known as of Friday. With it being a Monday night game, injury designations won’t be announced until at least Saturday.

In his fourth year with the Bills, Diggs has a league-leading 70 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns.