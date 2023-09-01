Stefon Diggs named co-captain; focused on leading 2023 Bills team

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills WR Stefon Diggs was named one of eight team co-captains heading into the 2023 season. It’s his fourth year with Buffalo since being traded from the Vikings in the 2020 offseason.

QB Josh Allen, WR Gabe Davis, C Mitch Morse, S Micah Hyde, S Jordan Poyer, Edge Rusher Von Miller, and LB Tyler Matakevich are the other captains.

“The biggest thing for me is earning the respect of my teammates,” Diggs said after practice on Thursday. “When you get named a captain, it’s like a reassurance.”

Diggs, 29, wracked up 1,429 receiving yards and a career high 11 TD receptions last year. Since arriving in Buffalo, he has registered 230 receptions in the his first two season, the most by anyone in their first two seasons with a team.

“There’s been a lot of chatter,” Diggs said of the 2022 offseason. “It was an ongoing thing but you block out the noise, you focus on football.”

Amid rumors about Diggs wanted to leave Buffalo resurfacing, the wide receiver took to X, formerly twitter, and debunked them.