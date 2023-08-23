SUNY Geneseo and Brockport to join Empire 8

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Brockport are joining the Empire 8, increasing the conference from nine to eleven teams. They’ll have to wait a year, so they won’t begin competing in the Empire 8 until the 2024-25 season.

Previously, the Geneseo Knights and Brockport Golden Eagles were both a part of the SUNY Athletic Conference. All eleven athletic programs are located in upstate New York.

Geneseo and Brockport join Nazareth and St. John Fisher of schools in the Rochester area to become a part of the conference.

This isn’t the first time local schools have joined or left. RIT left the Empire 8 in 2011 for the Liberty conference.