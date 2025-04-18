SUNY Geneseo basketball player Drew Morrow shares drills and faith

GENESEO, N.Y. – “Ever since I was little I had the Little Tykes in my room and I’m dunking on it,” said Drew Morrow, a junior at SUNY Geneseo living out his dream of playing college basketball.

Growing up in Dansville, Morrow wanted basketball to be a big part of his life.

“It’s a grind for sure. All the way through my high school years, my elementary years,” Morrow said.

With his college career nearly over, Morrow thought of an idea to make sure his love for basketball doesn’t have to end then.

That’s when The Kingdom Athletics was born.

SUNY Geneseo men's basketball star Drew Morrow shares his faith and trains others in basketball.

“I started freelancing, training local kids, stuff like that. Was praying about this kind of thing and The Kingdom Athletics kind of formed on its own I guess,” Morrow said.

Morrow found a way to combine basketball drills and Bible verses.

“We do 1 to 1 training, we do group team sessions, clinics, camps we got planned,” Morrow said. “On our jerseys or our logo, we’ve got the cross is always on everything. We got a crown over top of everything showing that Jesus is King. Whether it’s praying with our guys if they’re open to that.”

The Kingdom Athletics is still in the beginning stages but Morrow says he’s not concerned about numbers, but rather taking care of the flock he does have.

“I’m just gonna give it my all, no matter if it’s 1 person or 100 people, I’m gonna treat it the same way no matter what,” Morrow said.

I asked Morrow what his future goals are for his start-up company.

“I would just say that day by day we’re gonna keep growing and I can’t wait to see where it evolves to. Hopefully I can see this logo on a lot more people’s shirts and jerseys more often and being able to spread the Gospel in that way,” Morrow said.

