Syracuse men’s basketball adds LSU to schedule

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Although the new head coach for the Syracuse men’s basketball team, Adrian Autry, is only on his first year, the competition this upcoming season should be more intense. SU announced Wednesday morning that they will host LSU on Tuesday, Nov. 28 in the ACC-SEC Challenge.

With LSU placing last in the SEC last season, some may believe they won’t be a difficult competitor for Cuse. However, Tigers head coach Matt McMahon has brought in a talented transfer class that can be a major threat to the Orange.

This is the first year of the ACC–SEC Challenge where teams from two of the best conferences in college basketball face off before the bulk of conference play even begins. On top of LSU, Syracuse will also be going up against tough teams in the Maui Invitational, along with a neutral site game against Oregon.