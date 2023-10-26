Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills – Week 8 preview

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills return home for a special Thursday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buffalo Bills gameday basics:

Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Network: Amazon Prime Video

What’s at stake?

If the Buffalo Bills want to live up to their playoff expectations, it’s about time they start playing like a playoff team. The Bills have now lost two of their last three games and offensively, have backtracked. In each of the last three games, the Bills have failed to score more than 7 points in the first half.

There’s no better place to get back in the right direction than on the home field, which is where the Bills are playing Thursday night. So far this season, Buffalo hasn’t lost at home, so it really has been home field advantage.

Tampa Bay may not be a top-notch team, but they’re no joke either. The Bucs are led by Baker Mayfield and have one of the best wide receiver duos in the league in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Bills defense will have to plan accordingly.

Overall, the Bills need to put together a good gameplan. Falling to 4-4 would create an issue in Western New York. Improving to 5-3 would be a good start at getting back to where Buffalo desires to be.

Player to watch: Gabe Davis

Josh Allen can’t do it all himself and one player who needs to give him some extra help is Gabe Davis. The Bills No. 2 WR hasn’t exactly played to the part, especially lately. Last week in the loss to New England, Davis only had 1 reception for 3 yards. The week before against the Giants, Davis had 3 catches for 21 yards. He has to provide more for this offense to be successful.

Score Predictions

Jackson Roberts (4-3): Bills, 17-10

Mat Mlodzinski (5-2): Bills, 27-24