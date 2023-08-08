Taron Johnson determined to grow in year 6

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – The Bills are back at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday and Thursday for the final two days of practice. Following that, they break for the day before Saturday’s preseason opener against the Colts.

It could mean some playing time for sixth year cornerback, Taron Johnson. He played the most snaps out of anyone one the Bills defense last year. Heading into the 2023 season, he is looking to grow even more.

“As the offense changes, I’m constantly having to evolve in and change my game and get better at some of my weaknesses, you know what I’m saying,” Johnson said. “So just doing that all together, I feel like it’s going help.”

“He’s arguably one of our best players, definitely one of our most consistent,” Defensive Backs coach John Butler said. “Just think about the things that we ask him to do on any snap. He could be covering Tyreek Hill in the slot, or he could be tackling Derrick Henry in the big gap. That’s not something that a whole lot of people in this world that can do.”