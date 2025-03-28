Team of the Week: Bishop Kearney Softball

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Bishop Kearney Lady Kings softball team is gearing up for the new Section Five season with a fresh face at the helm. Chris DeMayo has taken over as head coach, bringing a positive and welcoming atmosphere to the team.

“When they say, oh, I can’t do that. No, it’s always positive. You got to keep it positive,” DeMayo said.

Coral Escoe, a senior shortstop on the team, described the environment as very positive and welcoming. “We’re trying our best to make it as warm and welcoming for him as well,” Escoe said.

DeMayo is not entirely new to the players, as some have known him from previous teams. “I know him for a little league, and he helped me get on my previous travel team,” said senior utility Dyanni Rivera.

DeMayo expressed his passion for the sport, saying, “I love softball. So always around softball, watching on TV.”

First-year head coach DeMayo is already familiar with much of the Bishop Kearney roster. With eight seniors on the team, he sees it as a significant advantage. “It’s a huge advantage, it’s not a lot of coaching, to be honest. Because they’ve gone through it,” DeMayo said.

Alaina Ruffino shared her close bond with the team. “I’ve been close with a lot of them for like seven years. So I know these girls very well. And there are some of my best friends,” Ruffino said.

The Lady Kings, who went 14-4 last season, are a senior-laden team with strong communication and chemistry. “A lot of us have been together for a couple of years. We have a lot of seniors, and we have good communication and chemistry on the field,” said Carmella Phelan.

“You want them to have fun. If they’re not having fun, they’re not going to want to be out here every day,” Demayo said.

Dyanni added, “Personally, I just want to really enjoy my senior season and have fun with my friends this year.”

The Lady Kings will open their season against Nichols at 5 p.m. on April 3.

