Terrel Bernard follows up Week 2 with dominant game at Commanders

WASHINGTON, DC (WHEC) – Leading up the start of the regular season, a pressing question was who would win the starting Buffalo Bills middle linebacker job that Tremaine Edmunds left open.

It ended up being won by last year’s 3rd round draft pick out of Baylor, Terrel Bernard. So far, it seems to have paid off.

Bernard intercepted a pass for the second straight week while registering a pair of sacks and a fumble recovery in Buffalo’s Week 3 win over the Commanders.

“We knew that TB was a good football player and he’s gotten off to a good start,” McDermott said. “We’re just going in a week for and he’s off to a good start. I think that’s the key is he continues to play and grow and learn all the while, and that his play improves each and every week as he embraces that kind of mindset.”

The Bills return home on Sunday to host the Miami Dolphins, fresh off of scoring 70 points in a route of the Denver Broncos.