‘These kids mean so much to me’: Aquinas coach Mark Loria returns after massive heart attack to lead team to state tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Aquinas girls basketball team is gearing up for the New York State tournament, aiming for a return to the final four. Just last weekend, they secured the Section V championship, marking their second consecutive year in the state tournament.

“Best team in Section V,” said their coach, Mark Loria in practice.

Senior player Samiyah Wright expressed her pride in the team’s hard work and dedication, especially from the seniors, saying, “The fact that all these girls put in hard work and dedication for us, especially as seniors, and not lose in that way and just us to do the best we can.”

This season was nearly derailed by a health scare for Coach Loria. On the morning of May 17, 2024, he suffered a massive heart attack while at work in East Rochester. “I’m like, I’m having a massive heart attack,” Loria recalled. “Five minutes later, I was in an ambulance heading to the hospital.”

His team and staff were devastated by the news. Ajaya Orr, a junior guard, said, “I was crying because he means something to me, and not only to me, but everyone on this team.”

Despite the odds, Loria was determined to return to coaching. “Very close. It’s very close. Every day I woke up was a struggle,” he said. “These kids mean so much to me. The staff means so much to me.”

Aquinas is set to face Starpoint in the regional round of the New York State tournament this Friday at 7:45 p.m. A win would secure their spot in the final four.

“I love that we can continue to play. I don’t know what I would do,” Loria said.

