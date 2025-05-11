‘They impact my life tremendously’: Bills wide receiver meets with fans at Dick’s grand opening

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – The Dick’s Sporting Goods on Henrietta Road celebrated its grand opening this weekend with appearances by Buffalo Bills players Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid.

Shakir, a star wide receiver who led the team in receiving yards last season, signed autographs on Sunday. Kincaid, a tight end, made the trip on Saturday.

The store was filled with Bills fans who chanted the team’s fight song and shouted “Go Bills” while waiting in line.

“No matter who it is, no matter where it is in this area, the energy is so real, the energy is so contagious, and it just puts a smile on my face,” Shakir said. “I’m just happy to be able to have that impact on people’s lives.”

Shakir said events like these are why he does what he does and that they have quite the impact on him.

“A lot of these people don’t know, but they impact my life tremendously You know, they put a smile on my face, and they’re the reason why I do it,” said Shakir.

He also added the impact Bills mafia has, and the eagerness to win it all this year.

“Bills mafia, you know, is this is Bill’s country too. Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, whole western New York,” Shakir said. “So once we get the Super Bowl this year, we hang it up on the news in the new stadium. Go, bills.”

The event highlighted the strong connection between the players and their fans.

