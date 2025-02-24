Three local colleges get baseball season started

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Despite the cold weather in Rochester, college baseball season has begun, with three local colleges kicking off their games this weekend on the road.

St. John Fisher had a strong start, going 2-1 over the weekend in Baltimore. The Cardinals swept Maritime College and lost to sixth-ranked Johns Hopkins. Brighton alum Tanner Frank shined in the first game, pitching four-and-two-thirds innings and allowing just one earned run.

The Cards will travel to Florida next for the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. Fisher’s home opener will be against RIT on Friday, March 14.

RIT split their games, defeating Alfred State 5-1, with a no-hitter carried into the eighth inning. However, they lost to seventh-ranked Salisbury, despite outhitting the Sea Gulls five-to-four. The Tigers committed four errors in the loss.

RIT will play a three-game series against Franklin and Marshal next weekend in Lancaster, PA. The Tigers’ first home game will be on Saturday, March 15.

SUNY Brockport had an impressive weekend, finishing 3-0. Penfield alum Nick Ianniello earned a save in the first game. In game two, the Eagles carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning, but settled for the 12-0 one-hitter win. Hilton alum Jason Story contributed significantly in game three with four RBIs in a 14-9 victory.

Brockport will travel to Annville, PA next weekend for a doubleheader with Lebanon Varsity College. The Eagles’ home opener won’t be until Friday, April 4 against Elmira College.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.