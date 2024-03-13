Ticket punched! Rochester’s Melvin Council Jr. to play in men’s NCAA Tournament

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks were the 5-seed in the NEC Tournament, but as you probably already know, anything can happen in March.

The Seahawks started conference tourney action with a small upset over 4-seed Sacred Heart, 60-57. Council had an off game. He was held to 0-8 from the field for two points, but did have a team-high nine rebounds to go along with four assists. His only two points – on two free throws – came with 17 seconds left to give Wagner a three point lead. Council wound up rebounding SHU’s game-tying three-point attempt, before missing two more free throws. However, Wagner escaped with the win.

In the semifinals, Wagner matched up with 1-seed Central Connecticut State and Melvin Council Jr. was back to doing Melvin Council Jr. things. He went 5-8 from the field for 12 points in just 19 minutes of action. Foul trouble kept his minutes down and he eventually fouled out, but it didn’t stop his Seahawks from winning, 66-56.

Then, on Tuesday, Wagner matched up with 2-seed Merrimack and Council couldn’t be removed from the court. He played all 40 minutes, scored 12 points, and saw the Seahawks take a low-scoring 54-47 game over Merrimack. The win gave Wagner the NEC Tournament Championship which means they will be playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Council Jr. and Wagner will find out who they are playing in the Selection Sunday show on Mar. 17.