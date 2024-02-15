Tiger Woods commends Josh Allen’s golf game

Golf megastar Tiger Woods played a Wednesday practice round at the Genesis Invitational alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Woods, who shot even par for his first round, spoke to the media after his practice round and was asked about Allen’s improving golf game.

“Considering what he does for a living and the pounding that he takes on his body,” said Woods, “you can see the enjoyment that he has and the addiction that he has for the game of golf.

Allen has regularly played in celebrity tournaments including the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier in February. He’s also been a yearly participant in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, NV.

Although Allen and Woods have much different athletic abilities, the 15-time Major winner said Allen’s attention to detail stood out to him.

“He asks unbelievable questions about how he can get better that only athletes can only ask,” said Woods.

Allen reportedly has a respectable handicap of 9 and continues to improve his game in the NFL offseason.