Tyler Bass wins AFC Special Teams Player of Month

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – A cruelty of the NFL is that kickers aren’t always in the spotlight even when they shine. More often than not, they’re seen as expendable.

That is unless someone can establish himself as consistently reliable. Bills’ kicker Tyler Bass has done just that. Thursday, he took home his third AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. October of 2021 and November of 2022 were the other times he was recognized.

Now in his fourth NFL season (all with the Buffalo), Bass, has been a perfect 10-10 on PATs and 7-7 on FG attempts.

Bass has accounted for 436 of Buffalo’s totals points since being drafted in 2020. That’s the second most among active players in that span.