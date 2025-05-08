U of R softball advances in Liberty League Tournament; two local Empire 8 squads suffer defeat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – The U of R softball team took care of RPI, 4-1, to advance to the next round of the Liberty League Tournament.

The Yellowjackets scored 3 runs in the third inning and another in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead.

Things got interesting in the top of the 7th as RPI put runners on first and second with the tying run on deck. But then, Molly Mason fielded a grounder, stepped on second, and fired to first in time for an unassisted double play.

Despite giving up a run and nixing a shutout chance, Rochester won 4-1, and will play Ithaca on Friday at 10 a.m. If they win that game, they’ll play in the championship on Saturday. A loss would force another game at 3 p.m. on Friday in the double elimination tournament.

Elsewhere, in Empire 8 action, Geneseo let go of a 5-4 lead, ultimately losing to Utica, 9-7. The Knights made things interesting with 2 runs in the 7th, but couldn’t complete the comeback. They’ll play St. John Fisher on Friday at 9 a.m. The loser gets sent home, but the winner would play again versus a team TBA.

Nazareth took a quick 2-0 lead in their game against Alfred, but saw it vanish in the second inning as AU dropped 8 runs and went on to win 11-3. The Golden Flyers lost later in the day to SUNY Poly, effectively ending their season.

Meanwhile, the host Cardinals took down SUNY Poly in the first game on Thursday, setting up their Friday morning game against Geneseo.