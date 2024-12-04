U Prep boy’s basketball eyes another Sectionals title with a brand new team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – In 2024, the U Prep boy’s basketball team made a surprise run at the Class AAA championship, topping top-seed Aquinas on their way to the banner.

This season, the Griffins want to double down and go even further. But after losing nine seniors from last year’s squad, it’ll take even more time and effort.

“It’s a long journey. Everybody starts off rough. Things start off rough, it’s just the process. It’s not gonna be that bad, we fought through a lot of adversity,” said junior Ja’yvion Sampson.

Sampson is one of a few leaders on this year’s team, but the majority of the 2024-25 roster is made up of new players who made the jump from JV to varsity.

“Teach them and make sure they get their reps in so they get better because when it comes game time you can’t be on the floor not knowing what you doing,” said senior Cai’ryn Jessie.

Even though they’re the defending Sectionals champs, the Griffins will probably head into the season with few expectations. They’re used to that.

“Summer league we lost and they thought we wasn’t gonna be good. Then we came in Rush-Henrietta game, beat them, AQ we beat them, then Franklin game we knew we had it,” said senior Gavin White.

“Lot of teams doubted us but our coaches prepared us to win and we put a lot of time and effort in to win,” said senior Damari Davis.

At practice, it’s clear the Griffins are working on their halfcourt offense. But their strengths are defense and transition basketball – they want to run and beat teams with their speed.

They are also hoping to click as a unit and use that to their advantage.

“Take a lot of ownership, take a lot of leadership, take a lot of stuff to be back to that place we want to be,” said Sampson.

It will likely be another long journey, but at least for a few of the returning Griffins, they already know how that story can play out.