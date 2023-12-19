Unsung heroes: Buffalo Bills offensive line crucial to success

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Josh Allen gets a lot of credit. Lately, so has James Cook. Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Ed Oliver are the key components of the Buffalo Bills defense.

But how about the offensive line?

The collective unit of Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Connor McGovern, and O’Cyrus Torrence has paved the way for the success of the offense throughout the season.

“I got a lot of love for those guys,” said Allen. “In terms of collective group it’s the best I’ve ever been around.”

Part of that reason is the fact that it’s a veteran unit that has stayed together. Morse and Dawkins have long been starters on the Buffalo Bills O-Line and Brown seems to be coming into his own after a rough start to his NFL career. Newcomers McGovern and Torrence have quickly found their footing.

“I think we’ve been extremely fortunate in regards to our continuity. It’s something that you rarely see,” said Morse.

Keeping healthy is one things. Doing it for a few years is another. It’s a Bills position group that knows what’s expected of them and continues to improve.

“(Dion’s) taken that next step in his professional career which is kind of scary to see,” said Morse.

If Buffalo is to make a run at the postseason and advance far, the offensive line deserves just as much credit as any other group.