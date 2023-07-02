UR Softball: New head coach Hurley-Martin eyes winning ways

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – Abby Hurley-Martin is taking over a successful UR Softball program that won a program record 38 games in 2023. It got them to the D-III Softball Tournament for the third straight time.

It’s a job that opened up unexpectedly. Previous head coach Margaret Yerdon-Grange decided to step down after the season.

Hurley-Martin’s resume speaks for itself. She led the Trinity (TX) Tigers to three straight SCAC tournaments, and had previous stops at U Buffalo, SUNY Cortland, and Oswego State. A SUNY Oswego graduate, Hurley-Martin is excited to be home, but sees this job as more than that.

“That should be the expectation every year, is to get to the World Series and compete,” said Hurley-Martin.

Of course, a 38-9 record is impressive, but obviously Hurley-Martin believes the sky is the limit.