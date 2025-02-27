Victor, Batavia Notre Dame United to meet in Section V, Class B Final
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Section V, Class B hockey final is set following semifinal victories by Victor and Notre Dame Batavia United on Wednesday.
Victor triumphed over Aquinas with an 8-3 win, overcoming a regular-season loss to the Irish and securing their place in the Section final for the second time in three seasons. Chase Cummings scored a hat trick for BNDU.
Notre Dame Batavia United will face Victor after defeating Webster Schroeder 5-3. Batavia clinched last year’s title by beating Webster Thomas in the championship game, though they fell short in the NYSPHSAA semifinal.
During the regular season, Victor and Batavia played to a 3-3 tie. Victor enters the final as the top seed, while Batavia holds the second seed.
The Section V final is scheduled for Monday, March 3 at the Gene Polisseni Center. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.
