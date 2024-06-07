Victor girl’s lacrosse looks for 3-peat in state tournament

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

VICTOR, N.Y. – Grit and determination are two words the Victor girl’s lacrosse program lives by.

“We have that on our shoes. We have that on our shirts,” said senior Ryann Savage. “Last season in our Sectional win we had four overtimes and we said grit right before that and that’s what got us through it.”

“I think the word grit is just the glue that holds this team together,” said senior Abbie Murphy.

They’re a team that has faced more adversity than most. They’ve gone through three coaches in three years. And yet haven’t missed a beat.

“Welcoming in new coaches and then building upon that grit and determination to win another title is really what got us to where we are today,” said senior Devin Livingston.

“At the beginning when I was first hired, I was asked by the seniors to go game speed every practice,” said head coach Jennifer Haggerty.

Coach Haggerty said she didn’t need to motivate the team. They did that themselves. And through the support they’ve been given, they want the legacy to continue.

“Ending my senior year on a state championship, you can’t get better than that. I think going out as a winner is always what I’ve dreamed of,” said Livingston.

“This is what you dream of when you’re a little girl. Us all going playing youth games, we look up to the varsity players. I think the youth now can look up to this team, and be like, I want to be in a State Championship, just like the team that hopefully had three State Championships – fingers crossed,” said Murphy.

On Friday, Victor girl’s lacrosse will play West Islip at 3 p.m. in the Class B semifinals.