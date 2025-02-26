Victor hockey bounces back from heartbreaking loss in last year’s playoffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Victor Blue Devils boys hockey team entered the Section Five playoffs with determination, having earned the top seed in Class B. Despite facing challenges towards the end of their regular season, the team remains optimistic.

Senior goalie Nathan MacBride shared, “Been really positive through it all. A little bit of adversity at the end, but every team goes through it.”

The Blue Devils had a strong start to the season with a 14-1 record but ended the regular season 0-4-1. Senior center Simon Kowal reflected on this, saying, “It happens to every team… you got to flush it. Keep moving on.”

Head Coach Mike Ferreri emphasized the team’s resilience, stating, “We got to get up for every single game. And I think the kids have done it and they’ve got a tremendous job.”

Last week, Victor faced their rivals, Canandaigua, in a rematch of last season’s ending. MacBride described the victory as “a really good experience knowing that was the team that knocked us out last year.”

Despite the adversities faced both last year and this past regular season, Coach Ferreri noted, “The attitude on the bench has never changed.”

The Blue Devils are now preparing to face Aquinas in the semifinal round on Wednesday. MacBride expressed his excitement on potentially getting back to the Section V Championship game, “That would be awesome. I mean, we were there my freshman and sophomore year.”

Coach Ferreri added, “It would be really exciting and really happy. And, to see those guys have a chance to be able to play for a section.”

Wednesday’s game is scheduled for 7 pm at the Rochester Ice Center.

