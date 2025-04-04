Victor lacrosse teams hungry for more championships despite new shot clock rule

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

VICTOR, N.Y. – Section Five lacrosse kicked off last weekend, and Victor High School is setting its sights on another championship. The Victor girls’ team has won three consecutive state titles.

The boys’ team, however, is looking to bounce back after a loss in the state finals last year, although a new rule may impact their strategy.

“We’re pretty hungry after last year after losing in the State chip. We want more. We aren’t satisfied,” said Senior Kyle Saeger.

Both teams are determined to add more trophies to their collection.

“We’d love to be able to make it a four-peat,” said Senior Julia Bruno.

Morgan Livingston said over the past four years, they’ve seen amazing talent go through their program and are riding off that.

“It’s been a mission since June to be in the weight room and getting better every day,” Weston Oyer said.

This season introduces a new shot clock rule in high school lacrosse, which could lead to more scoring opportunities.

“Last year our goal per game was 12 or 13. If we had 12 or 13 we’d come out with the win. I think this year it’s probably going to be closer to 17, 18 maybe,” Saeger said.

The shot clock may benefit Victor’s fast-paced style.

“I didn’t really notice it. We’re a very fast-paced team so to be able to move the ball and not have to worry about that right now is very calming,” Bruno said.

“We’re excited. We think it fits our game style a lot. We like to push the pace,” Saeger said.

Livingston said 90 seconds is a long time so it has not been a problem and since a lot of them will be going to play in college next year, it will be good for them to get used to playing with the shot clock.

