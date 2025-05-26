Victor native caps off college golf career at NCAA Division III tournament in hometown

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

COBBLESTONE CREEK, N.Y. – Aiden Spampinato, a Victor native, returned home to cap off his college career at the NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Tournament at Midvale Country Club in Cobblestone Creek.

The tournament brought hundreds of collegiate golfers to Rochester, marking a significant event in Spampinato’s college career.

“It’s awesome. It’s the biggest tournament of the year for us,” Spampinato said.

Spampinato, a short game savant, was part of last year’s 2024 National Championship squad at Methodist University.

“We won by one shot, it came down to the very last hole,” he said.

Spampinato has played five seasons of college golf and is a two-time second team All-American. He chose to use his COVID year of eligibility to play in the national championship held in his hometown.

“Yeah, it’s a big reason why I went back, actually, to use my COVID year of eligibility is because the national championship is going to be here,” Spampinato said.

Playing in front of his parents added a special touch to the tournament,

“It’s very stressful, every single shot, I’m just holding on tight,” said Spampinato’s mother Michele.

Spampinato says having his parents out there supporting him is very special.

“Make me smile every once in a while when I see them,” said Spampinato. “And if you love playing golf, you just get to keep playing.”

Spampinato majored in business administration at Methodist University and plans to continue playing the sport he loves after walking across the stage. He helped Methodist to its second straight national championship game.

