Victor wins Section V, Class B hockey championship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In an exciting Class B matchup, top-seeded Victor faced off against the reigning Section Five champions, Batavia Notre Dame United. The two teams had tied during the regular season, setting the stage for a thrilling game.

Victor started strong with Caleb Clark’s shot missing, but Simon Kowal retrieved the puck, allowing Nate Romeis to score with a one-timer, giving Victor a 1-0 lead.

Still in the first period, Kowal won the faceoff, and although Ian Klobier’s shot didn’t find the net, Caleb Clark was there to flip it back in, extending the lead to 2-0 after the first period.

Batavia Notre Dame fought back to make it 3-2, but Victor fans had nothing to worry about. Romeis intercepted a pass, entered the offensive zone solo, and connected with Angelo Finocchario, who skillfully maneuvered past the goalie for a short-handed goal.

Moments later, Kowal stole the puck, executed a breakaway, and faked left before shooting right, leaving the goalie on skates. Kowal wasn’t done yet, as he later maneuvered past three defenders to complete his hat trick.

Kowal’s impressive performance led Victor to a 6-3 victory over Batavia Notre Dame United.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.