Vince Carter makes appearance at Bills OTA’s

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills returned to Orchard Park for the on-field portion of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) at Highmark Stadium. This spring session provided an opportunity for veterans, rookies, and the entire roster to gather and practice together.

Basketball Hall of Famer and Bills minority owner, Vince Carter, made an appearance at Tuesday’s practice. Bills head coach Sean McDermott, saying, “You talk about high-level performers. This is one right here. So I’m looking to learn from him as much as anyone,” McDermott said.

Carter spoke to the media, expressing what struck him about how Bills quarterback and MVP Josh Allen practices.

“He just won the MVP…You know it’s easy to tell him to go and enjoy it. But like it’s on to the next,” Carter said. “And I love that because being that you’re so close to accomplishing the goal of a championship and you fall short, that means he’s hungry like he’s not satisfied. And that’s a beautiful thing.”

Carter continued, “And what that does is it doesn’t let anybody else off the hook. If your best players are here, going after it, not BS’ing but really getting after it — that says a lot. And that’s how you prepare early for your championship run.”

Every Bills player was present for the OTAs, except for starting running back James Cook, McDermott said. Cook is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Carter joined the Bills ownership group in December 2024.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI