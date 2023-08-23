Von Miller in helmet and pads for first time since ACL tear

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WHEC) – Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller practiced in a helmet and pads on Wednesday afternoon, marking more progress in his recovery.

For the first time since tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving, Von Miller was on the practice field in a helmet and pads below the waste.



He remains on the active PUP list but definitely signs of improvement. 📈#Billsmafia pic.twitter.com/VzqDhDfxyk — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) August 23, 2023

Miller, 34, tore his ACL last Thanksgiving in Detroit before having surgery in the offseason. During training camp, the 2x super bowl champion was doing conditioning drills off to the side.

The team can move him to the injured reserve and free up a roster spot but it would come at the cost of Miller having to miss at least the first four games. Otherwise, Buffalo can keep him on the roster in which case he would be eligible to return anytime.