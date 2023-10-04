Von Miller practices in pads for first time since tearing ACL

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – Buffalo Bills star defensive end Von Miller participated in practice in full pads, his first time since he tore his ACL in Thanksgiving of 2022.

Wednesday marked just over 10 months since the injury. Miller expressed his desire to play on Sunday against Jacksonville, but also said he would follow his coaches’ guidelines.

“They’ve guided me and directed me in so many great places so far. I just keep listening to those guys,” said Miller. “If they want me to play, I am happy and ready to play. If they don’t, they want to wait ’til next week versus the Giants, then I’ll do that as well.”

Miller will be joining a Bills defense that is already tied for the NFL lead in sacks after week 4.