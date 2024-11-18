Von Miller reflects on difference made in win against Chiefs

In Sunday’s win against the Chiefs, Bills veteran linebacker, Von Miller, picked up his first sack since week three, lending itself for the future Hall of Famer to reflect on his career after the big win.

“I’m proud of myself, proud of my team,” Miller said after the game. “Keeping a positive mindset and still come out here and work, man, 35 years old, 14 years in the game. And I still love it. It never gets old for sure.”

Miller’s sack on Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes in the second quarter gave him career sack #127.5 and puts him in sole possession of 17th all-time in the NFL and over Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas–somebody Miller has idolized throughout his career.

“Derrick Thomas, he’s been my idol since before I came into the league,” Miller said after the Bills week three win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Coach [Joe] Kines, he was at Alabama with Cornelius Bennett and Derrick Thomas, and when he came to Texas A&M, he had said that I reminded him of Derrick Thomas, and I’ve been a fan of Derrick Thomas ever since.”

Miller began his season with three sacks in the first three games before the NFL suspended him for four games after a loss to the Ravens in week four.

Since returning to the lineup against the Miami Dolphins, Miller has picked up three tackles with Sunday being his best performance post-suspension with two tackles and the aforementioned sack. It’s safe to say, however, that Miller’s excitement for the win far exceeds his affinity for any personal stats.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be in the league for 14 years, man, and still be able to experience this. It never gets old,” Miller said. “I’m just so proud of everybody and I’m proud of myself, too. It’s, a lot of stuff that I fought publicly and privately and still be able to come out on top at 35 years old playing in games like this and still be able to contribute.”

“We rise to the occasion,” Miller said. “We don’t need to sugarcoat it to take the pressure off us. Pressure comes from within and everybody on that defensive line rose to the occasion. It’s a special moment and to be able to be optimistic and speak great things into existence, it’s a wonderful feeling for sure.”

Miller continued to say that he does not want to downplay the win, but understands the team has their sights set on bigger goals.

“It’s a statement win, they were they were undefeated,” Miller said. “It’s not our Super Bowl like the season is not over, we’re not going to the Super Bowl or anything like that. But we have to celebrate wins like this. It’s so hard to win in this league.”

The Bills enter the bye week with a 9-2 record and currently sit in second place of the AFC and first place of the AFC East.