Von Miller’s tenure with Bills ends after three years; team gains cap flexibility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills made a significant move on Sunday by releasing veteran linebacker and future Hall of Famer, Von Miller.

Miller joined the Bills in 2022 and spent three years in Orchard Park, recording 14 sacks in 36 games. In his first year with the team, he achieved eight sacks in 11 games before suffering a torn ACL in Week 12.

Reports indicate that releasing Miller frees up $8.4 million in cap space for the Bills. The eight-time Pro Bowler ranks 16th all-time with 129.5 sacks.

This move follows the team’s decision to re-sign several key starters, including linebacker and captain Terrel Bernard, defensive end Greg Rousseau, long snapper Reid Ferguson, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

