Wayne wrestling team prepared for more history

WAYNE, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Saturday, the New York State Wrestling Dual Meet Championships take place in Syracuse. For the first time ever, Wayne wrestling will be a part of it.

The Eagles won Sectionals, finishing in first place in Division II. That earned them a trip to the Salt City. And while wrestling is often seen as an individual sport, the Eagles are celebrating as a team.

“We’ve been in the finals before the dual meet championship. We just fell short and this year we were able to take home the title,” said head coach Brad Mayville.

It’s Mayville’s eighth season as head coach, and his time and patience finally paid off.

“Wayne wrestling has a long history of just great wrestlers, great coaches,” said Jim Ziegler.

“They’ve done so many things for me that I can’t even thank them for. And, as a coach, you know, they expect the best. Ziegler hopes you pass your limits and Mayville, he’ll just give you the technique that you need,” said senior Avery Bustamente.

Together, the two coaches have helped five of their athletes earn state rankings this year.

“My freshman year, I was 118 pounds and I bumped up to 215. And I’ve really bumped up my aggression. Before, I was really scared to attack and I was really defensive, but now I’ve really grown out of that,” said senior Aidan LeStrange.

Most of that growth came in the offseason – even if wrestling is a winter sport.

“There’s a saying that goes that says summer wrestlers make winter champions,” said Ziegler.

When they’re not competing in Section V events, the Eagles have wrestled as far as North Dakota, Maine, Philadelphia, and Long Island.

“I think we went to 15-plus states this offseason,” said senior Braiden Salter. “You get to wrestle people from all over the country. Very good to learn, see where you match up with other kids.

And now – at the New York state level – Wayne wrestling will get to prove how good they really are.

“We don’t go there to lose. So we’re going to go there and we’re going to win,” said Mayville.