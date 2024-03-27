Webster Schroeder, Pittsford boy’s lacrosse win on opening night

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) – Defending Class A champions Pittsford boy’s lacrosse started a new journey with a convincing 16-4 win.

The Panthers came out like lightning in a 7-0 start over Greece Storm, having no trouble from start to finish.

Webster Schroeder played a much closer game, winning 10-7 over Brighton. They were just two of many teams to open play on Tuesday.