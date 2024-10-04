Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder tennis hold “Pink Out” match

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – On Thursday, Webster Thomas and Webster Schroeder tennis put their rivalry on hold for a good cause.

The two schools held a “Pink Out” girl’s tennis match for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Fans in attendance were encourage to Venmo donations to coaches Linda Vazzana or Andrew Welker with proceeds going to Gilda’s Club of Rochester.

“It’s really incredible just to be able to have ways to help our community while also playing to our strengths which is tennis and tennis matches,” said Webster Schroeder senior Jessica Fetter.

“Obviously we’re gonna have good sportsmanship today, especially because we’re all doing this for a great cause,” said Webster Thomas senior Cassandra Spencer.

Prior to the match, Welker and Vazzana spoke to all of the girls about the importance of the “Pink Out” match. Welker’s story was personal – he lost his mother to breast cancer – and he encouraged the players to write down the names of those close to them that have been affected by cancer.

“It’s just a wonderful cause when everyone probably has some relation (to cancer),” said Fetter.

Both teams sported pink shirts, other accessories, and played with special pink tennis balls.