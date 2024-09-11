What to know about the Bills-Dolphins matchup in Miami

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MIAMI, N.Y. — It’s not your usual Sunday kickoff for the Bills. This week Buffalo takes on Miami on Thursday Night Football!

And if there’s one team Bills fans can’t stand – it’s the Dolphins. The Jets and Patriots might be AFC East rivals, but when it’s Bills versus Dolphins, it just means a little more.

Game outlook

Buffalo and Miami go way back to the days of Jim Kelly and Dan Marino and now, it’s Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

Bills Mafia, you own the bragging rights lately. Buffalo enters Thursday’s game on a four-game winning streak and have won 14 of the last 15 games.

Once Josh Allen came to town, Buffalo has dominated this series.

Of course, this one will be on the road. So Bills Mafia will travel to try and take over Hard Rock Stadium and Josh Allen is very appreciative of the support the Bills get and how great this rivalry is for the sport.

“It’s great for the game of football. You know, having good teams and rivals and that’s how we see it. So we gotta just find a way to go 1-0, whatever way that may be,” Allen said.

So number seventeen and the Bills are looking for ways to keep the momentum on their side in this series.

How to watch

The game will air on Prime Video and will also be available on Twitch TV. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.

