What’s at stake when the Bills take on the Dolphins Sunday?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coming off a too-close-for-comfort win against the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills will face another division rival for the final game of the regular season.

Much will be at stake for the Bills playoff picture during week 18. The game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. and you can watch it right here on NBC.

The Dolphins are the no. 2 seed in the AFC right now with a record of 11-5 while the Bills hold the no. 6 seed at 10-6. If the Bills wins on Sunday, they hold the tie breaker with the Dolphins, so they would take the AFC East division and the no. 2 seed would be theirs. That means the Bills would be guaranteed to host the first round playoff game.

If the Bills lose, they could still make it into the playoffs as a wild card with either a Pittsburgh Steelers or Jacksonville Jaguars loss. Pittsburgh (9-7) takes on the top seed in the AFC, the 13-3 Baltimore Ravens that might be resting some of their starters. Jacksonville (9-7) plays the Tennessee Titans (5-11). Also Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts (both 9-7) can’t end in a tie.

That means there’s a small chance that the Bills could miss the playoffs. If the Bills lose while the Jaguars and the Steelers both win, the Bills season would be over.