Winning at all levels: Kaia Goode has a surprise journey to Division I college basketball

Winning came pretty easy for Kaia Goode in high school. She won four Section V Championships with Bishop Kearney. Now, she’s trying to do the same in college.

“Hopefully I have some good accolades and just being able to be a leader of the team. Hopefully cut down some nets,” said Goode.

Goode will have her chances. She’s only a sophomore at Le Moyne where the Dolphins are off to a 7-1 start in conference play. Goode is the team’s fourth leading scorer, but at just 5-foot-4, she was a bit overlooked coming out of high school.

“Coach (Mary) Grimes seen something in me that a lot of coaches didn’t. She saw my heart. She overlooked my size and saw that I was a dedicated and hardworking player,” said Goode.

So Goode committed to play Division II basketball. But then last summer, Le Moyne moved up to Division I – the highest level of college sports.

“Competition was, especially in the beginning of the year, playing USC, Colorado, putting ourselves out there first couple of games and just playing the best of the best,” said Goode.

“I think the challenge has been great. These teams are teams that you cannot let down. You have to play 100% the whole game. You have to capitalize on their mistakes. I think if we just keep up with that then we’ll be a solid team,” said Goode.

Goode and her teammates can see how much that’s paid off on Saturday when the Dolphins host Sacred Heart in a battle of teams tied for first place in the NEC.